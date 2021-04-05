Jenna Bush Hager's kids look so happy in adorable Easter photos

Looks like the Hager family had a very hoppy, rather happy, Easter!

On Monday morning, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager shared two photos from her family's Easter celebration, and they're both equally adorable.

In the first photo, posted to Jenna's Instagram story, her three children pose for the camera with big smiles on their faces. Her two daughters, Mila (7) and Poppy (5), don matching sleeveless dresses and embrace their younger brother, Hal, 20 months, who wore the cutest plaid short suit. The mother of three also added a festive bunny emoji to the photo.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Looks like the Hager children were excited for the Easter Bunny! jennabhager / Instagram

The second photo is a sweet family portrait and shows Jenna with her husband, Henry, and their kids. In the shot, Jenna holds Hal, who has his finger in his mouth and a furry friend in his other hand. Off to the side, Mila and Poppy pose on a rolling ladder next to their father.

Happy Easter, from the Hager family! jennabhager / Instagram

Jenna wasn't the only member of the TODAY family who enjoyed a fun-filled Easter. Savannah Guthrie shared several photos from her family's holiday celebration, including this one with her husband, Mike Feldman, and her two children, Vale (6) and Charley (4).

"Counting blessings, and yes, counting eggs!! Happy Easter," she wrote.

Craig Melvin ended up getting a nice family portrait with the Easter Bunny, even though his daughter, Sybil, 4, wasn't exactly excited at first.

"A special thank you to the patient Easter Bunny who appreciated and respected my daughter’s reluctance to embrace and enjoy a 9 foot tall speechless rabbit," he wrote.

Dylan Dreyer had fun dyeing eggs with her two sons, Cal (4) and Oliver (15 months).

Sheinelle Jones and her family gave thanks for her family's blessings and shared a photo with her three children, Kayin, 11, and 8-year-old twins Clara and Uche.

"Happy Easter!! Once again, our Easter looks a bit different this year and many services are virtual ... but the important thing is that we can still mark the day, we’re healthy and together. However you spend your day — I hope it’s a beautiful one," she wrote.