Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed a girls trip with some special guests — their daughters!

The TODAY co-anchors ditched the winter weather in New York City for warmer temperatures down in Palm Beach, Florida.

Savannah brought along her 9-year-old daughter, Vale, while Jenna brought her oldest daughter, 10-year-old Mila along for the ride.

Jenna shared a glimpse into their fun-filled mommy-daughter weekend, which included a bit of surfing. She began her slideshow on Instagram with a photo of the four girls posing together by the pool.

She followed up the group photo with a snap of their pop-up tent on the sand with their beach chairs lined up in a row. In the last frame, she posted a snap of the girls running along the edge of the water on the beach.

“The weekend looks better through rose colored glasses,” Jenna wrote in the caption.

Jenna shared several more moments from the trip on her Instagram story, including a sweet photo of the group of four together.

Mila and Vale had a twinning moment on vacation. Jenna Bush Hager / Instagram

In the snap, Jenna donned a solid light colored blazer while Savannah opted for a bold print. Their daughters, however, twinned in matching white ruched dresses for the occasion.She also shared several snaps posing with her oldest daughter.

In one frame, Mila sat on her mom's lap while Jenna wrapped her arms around her daughter's waist for a hug.

A sweet mother-daughter moment with Jenna and Mila! Jenna Bush Hager / Instagram

In another frame, Mila returned the favor. She gave her mom a hug from behind while she kissed the top of her head as Jenna smiled for the camera.

Mila showed off her love for Jenna on their mommy-daughter vacation. Jenna Bush Hager / Instagram

Jenna and Savannah have been friends on and off camera for years.

The duo had an ongoing tradition of getting their families together for their annual trick-or-treating tradition, as documented in 2019 and 2021. Vale, Mila, and Jenna's daughter Poppy even started a band together in 2020 called The Band Gals.

Savannah and Jenna discussed Vale and Mila's enduring friendship on TODAY in June 2021.

After Jenna expressed that her daugher missed Vale while she was away at camp, Savannah revealed that her daughter asks if she can have a virtual playdate with Mila every day.

They also shared Mila's theory on why she and Vale were friends.

“I was picking them up from the bus and I overheard her say to Vale, ‘Do you know we’re best friends, Vale?’” Savannah recalled. “And Vale said, ‘No, why?’ And she goes, ‘Because God couldn’t handle it if we were sisters.’”