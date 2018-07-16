See how Jenna Bush Hager accessorized with a plastic Target bag

share tweet pin email

Jenna Bush Hager recently faced a dilemma familiar to many moms: Wanting to jump into the pool with the kids on a hot summer day, but not wanting to get your hair wet.

Her simple solution? A plastic bag! She posted a photo on Instagram of her homemade hair protector, posing alongside her two daughters, Mila, 5, and Poppy, 2.

"My kids want to go swimming every weekend and the other day they were like, ‘Mommy, let’s go swimming,’" Jenna told Megyn Kelly on Monday. "I didn’t want to ruin my blowout, let me just be completely honest. So I tied a Target bag around my head, and I will say it makes a great shower cap!"

This plastic bag hack could have potential beyond the swimming pool, Jenna added.

“I’m telling you, I’m going to market those Target bags," she said. "They work so well. If it’s raining or something, you just tie it!”

Jenna totally pulled off the plastic bag look (honestly, it looks more like a cute, vintage swimming cap than a Target bag) — and she’s not the first mom to discover this swimming pool hack.

“Ha!! I’ve done the same!!” one woman posted on Jenna’s Instagram photo.

“I've done that too!” another woman posted. “Only a woman knows how much we don't wanna have to wash our hair!”

Others were inspired to try the trick after seeing Jenna’s post.

“This could become a new trend! Love It!” one fan wrote, while another added, “I love this! I would do anything to save a blowout lol.”

Another fan pointed out that Jenna’s shopping bag hair hack is right up there with Hoda Kotb’s Ziploc purses.

Don't ever let anyone tell you moms aren't trend-setters!