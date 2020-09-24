Jenna's and Savannah's daughters have started a band — check them out!

Music's next great superstars are here TODAY.

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie revealed Thursday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that their daughters have teamed up to create a girl band.

Savannah was filling in for Hoda Kotb and catching up with Jenna about life now that she has returned to New York City.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“We’re kind of in a family pod,” Jenna said, noting daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 5, are in school with Savannah’s daughter, Vale, 6.

The trio get along so well that that they’ve decided to rock out together.

“And, in fact, they’re in a girl band,” Jenna said.

“Well, they are taking their show on the road,” Savannah said.

Jenna said the group is called The Band Gals, and viewers were then treated to a performance of the young ladies in action, with each of them sitting on a couch playing a guitar while singing, “We’re The Band Girls, yeah, yeah, yeah.” We think the tune will one day soar to the top of the charts!

Jenna and Savannah are as close as their kids are — Savannah is godmother to Jenna's son, Hal — and they are are pleased as punch that their children are able to hang out again.

“It shows you how much kids need their friends,” Jenna said.

That sure sounds like music to our ears.