Jenna Bush Hager's daughters are adorable in their family Christmas card

Jenna Bush Hager’s beautiful family has a beautiful Christmas card to send to their loved ones this year!

The TODAY correspondent unveiled the card to viewers on Thursday. As you can see, her daughters are ready for the holiday season.

TODAY Mila and Poppy took a stroll across the street for this way-too-cute Christmas card photo.

Mila, 4, smiles at the camera while holding the hand of her 2-year-old sister, Poppy. The message on the photo is one that any Beatles fan can appreciate: “All you need is love.” Love, and adorable matching outfits, too!

The kids also joined their mom and their dad, Henry Hager, for a sweet family photo.

TODAY Smile, everyone!

Hoda Kotb loved it but had one question for Jenna: “How come Henry’s name’s not first?”

“It just goes in the way of the photo,” Jenna joked in response.

Let’s not quibble with minor details. All you need is love, right? And there's clearly a lot of love in the Hager family. Happy holidays to this fab four!