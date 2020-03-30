Jenna's daughter embodies spirit of all kids at home with catchy 'Mom' song

Sign up for our newsletter

Jenna Bush Hager’s 4-year-old daughter, Poppy, has a song stuck in her head, and it has just one word in the lyrics: Mom.

“There’s this little thing going around on Instagram that said, ‘Drink every time you hear the word ‘Mom.' Nevermind, you will die,’” Jenna told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie when she called into the fourth hour of TODAY on Monday.

"I sent that to you!" Savannah, who is working from home with kids Vale, 5, and Charley, 3, exclaimed.



On Sunday, Jenna, 38, posted a compilation video on Instagram of Poppy singing her name as the family continues to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host asked in the caption if this was "the soundtrack to anyone else’s life???"

In the clip, Poppy can be seen eating a peanut butter sandwich, relaxing on the couch and snuggling with her father, Henry Hager, all while repeating the word “Mama.”

One person commented, “Yes! And it continues as they get older too.”

Another fan joked that their kids get a reward when they call for Dad first.

Jenna, who is also mom to Mila, 6,and 7-month-old son Hal, is hunkered down with her family, like many others, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I emailed Poppy’s teachers, and I just said … ‘I don’t know how you did it, how you keep this child entertained,’” Jenna told Savannah and Hoda last week.

The upside? When Jenna is in teaching mode, she gets a break from the symphony of “Mama.”

“They call me Miss Jenna,” she revealed. “I’m Principal Lemon, too, and Henry’s Assistant Principal Lime. And we’re just hanging in there!”