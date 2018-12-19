Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Jenna Bush Hager’s two young daughters perfectly expresses the wonder and excitement of the holiday season in the family’s Christmas card.

The front of the card, posted on the TODAY correspondent’s Instagram page, features a sweet illustration of the two girls. Mila, 5, has her arm wrapped around her 3-year-old sister, Poppy, as both look out the window into the Manhattan skyline, with Santa Claus riding away on his sleigh.

“All is calm…” is written below the drawing.

The back of the card features the actual girls, in the same red dresses and white tights they are drawn wearing on the opposite side, but a little less serene.

Poppy and Mila express their excitement over Christmas! Nathan Congleton / jennabhager/Instagram

The girls are photographed jumping gleefully on their living room couch.

“All is bright! Love shall overcome!” the card reads at the bottom

“Merry! Merry! (Full disclosure: not everything is calm!)” Jenna wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which gives credit to "creative genius" Cheree Berry Paper and TODAY photographer Nate Congleton for his photo.

Cheree Berry Paper, the stationery store responsible for the card, couldn't help but express excitement at how everything turned out.

"Not gonna be Silent Night about this Christmas card! It’s the Hager holiday card! @jennabhager is like the brightest bulb on a Christmas tree and getting to know her this year has been a high!" it said in an Instragram post that featured both sides of the card.