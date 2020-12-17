Jenna Bush Hager reveals her family's adorable 2020 holiday card

Jenna Bush Hager has combined her two biggest loves for this year's Christmas card: books and her family.

The TODAY co-host unveiled her family Christmas card on Thursday, which shows her holding her son, Hal, 1, as younger daughter Poppy, 5, reads a book and older daughter Mila, 7, yells with delight in front of Jenna's husband, Henry Hager.

The back of the card features her three children having a playful moment with Hal up on his feet, propping himself up on Mila.

"This is really quintessential everybody," Hoda Kotb joked on TODAY. "There's a book, people are barefoot, mouth open wide."

The card features the quote, "All creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord God made them all." It comes from a popular Christian hymn, which Jenna said on TODAY is Poppy's favorite.

A stack of books can also be seen on the ground in the photo, which is no surprise given Jenna's love for reading and her popular book club on TODAY.

Last year's Christmas card marked the first holiday appearance of Hal, who was four months old at the time, while Mila and Poppy showed off their sweet and silly sides in the family's 2018 card.

Christmas is a big deal in the Hager household, as Jenna shared last month that they had already put up and decorated their Christmas tree before it was even December.

Hoda also shared her family's Christmas card on Thursday, and in vintage Hoda fashion, it was a photo of her family wearing Sesame Street gear from her daughter Hope's first birthday celebration in April.

Last year, Hoda joked that her card was more of a New Year's card by the time she got around to it. That one also featured a photo of Hoda with fiancé Joel Schiffman and daughters Haley and Hope wearing Sesame Street outfits, this time on Halloween.

"I just love that Sesame Street is always represented on your card," Jenna said.

It's that time of year for family Christmas cards, with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, revealing their autumn-themed family shot on Wednesday with Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, looking adorable.