Jenna reveals George Clooney-style prank her daughter played on her

Have George Clooney's 3-year-old twins and Jenna Bush Hager's 7-year-old daughter been secretly formulating their prank ideas together?

Jenna shared a peanut butter-related prank on TODAY Tuesday that her daughter Mila pulled on her during April Fools' Day that would sound awfully familiar to the Clooney household.

"She was up early which I thought was odd, but I didn't even have it registered," Jenna told her fourth hour co-host, Hoda Kotb. "I went to make a coffee, she called me from the bathroom she's like, 'Mom, Mom there's no toilet paper!'

"And at first I was like is she (joking), but I look over, there was no toilet paper. She reaches for me, she wipes my arm with peanut butter from the jar. When I passed her the toilet paper, wipes my arm with peanut butter."

"That's a Clooney thing!" Hoda immediately said.

Mila's poop-inspired gag is reminiscent of one "The Midnight Sky" star has taught his twins, Ella and Alexander, to play on his wife, Amal.

"I teach them horrible things. ... I just want to hear the shriek from my wife, and I know I’ve succeeded," Clooney said during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show” in December. "So I taught them to put Nutella in their nappy and then go upstairs and take it off, and then pick it up and eat it."

The Clooney family may want to hide the peanut butter from the children at this point.

"They put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff," he told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY in 2019. "They think that's funny."

Luckily for Jenna, there were no pranks on Easter Sunday, just an adorable family picture.

Jenna also couldn't help but admire the gag her daughter pulled given her own love of April Fools' Day pranks as a kid herself.

"Anyway, basically everything I've done to my poor parents, it's coming back in folds," she said.