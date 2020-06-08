Jenna Bush Hager shares family photo in honor of 'Ganny' Barbara Bush's birthday

It’s been two years since former first lady Barbara Bush passed away, and in that time, those who loved her have kept her memory alive by highlighting her legacy, her words and their own memories of the indomitable matriarch.

And on Monday, granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager took a moment to do that again on what would have been her 95th birthday.

Jenna marked the occasion by sharing a photo on Instagram, featuring the woman of honor, as well as herself, her twin sister (and grandmother’s namesake), Barbara, and her daughters, Mila and Poppy.

Everyone sports a big smile in the sweet pic, and no one more so than Mila, who simply couldn’t take her eyes off her great-grandmother.

“Happy 95th birthday to our Ganny,” Jenna wrote in the caption that accompanied the family photo. “I love the way Mila is looking at you in this picture: full of awe and admiration. That’s how we all saw you, Gans.”

The co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna then added a meaningful sentiment as she closed her post, writing, “Miss you more than tongue can tell.”

That line is based on a tender exchange her grandmother regularly shared with her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, during their 73-year marriage.

In the book “Pearls of Wisdom: Little Pieces of Advice (That Go a Long Way)," a posthumous release based on Barbara Bush’s lifetime of wit and sage instruction, a former personal aide to the president, Evan Sisley, recalled that each night, the pair would say that they loved each other “more than tongue can tell.”

George and Barbara Bush cut their wedding cake at a venue in Rye, New York, in 1945. George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

As for where they got that phrase from, the story only becomes more moving.

The couple had a daughter named Robin, who died from leukemia at the age of 3. As George W. Bush revealed in his book, “41: A Portrait of My Father," "In one of her final moments with my father, Robin looked up at him with her beautiful blue eyes and said, ‘I love you more than tongue can tell.’”

And it remains a powerful sentiment for the family.