Jenna Bush Hager reflects on her grandmother: 'Couldn't love this woman more'

Jenna Bush Hager expressed her affection for her ailing 92-year-old grandmother, Barbara Bush, through a series of family pictures featuring the former first lady over the years.

The TODAY correspondent posted the photos to her Instagram account Tuesday, just a day after she called her grandmother "a fighter" during a live update on the show.

“Couldn’t love this woman more. Our world, particularly my families is so much better because she’s in it,” Jenna wrote in the caption.

@jennabhager / Instagram Barbara Bush shares a Christmas moment with Jenna and her twin sister, Barbara, when they were children.

Bush, who is battling multiple ailments that include congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, has declined medical intervention to prolong her life, according to a statement the family released over the weekend.

She instead has planned to focus on "comfort care” at home with her loved ones, including her husband of 73 years, former president George H.W. Bush.

@jennabhager / Instagram Barbara Bush poses with her son, former President George W. Bush, and Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila.

Jenna posted several photos featuring herself and her twin sister, Barbara, as children with both of their grandparents.

Jenna said on TODAY Monday that she and her sister spoke with their grandmother Sunday night.

“She is in great spirits and she’s a fighter. She’s an enforcer,” she said, referring to the family's nickname for Bush. “We’re grateful for her, for everybody’s prayers and thoughts, and just know the world is better because she’s in it.”