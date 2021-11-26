Jenna posts tribute to twin sister Barbara on their birthday — with new pics of baby Cora

Jenna Bush Hager is thankful for her loving sister!

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host penned a sweet message to her twin, Barbara Bush, as they celebrated their 40th birthdays on Thanksgiving Day.

“Happiest birthday to my dearest, partner-in-all, the girl with the giant heart, kindest soul,” Jenna wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of her and her twin surrounded by balloons.

Jenna also shared some precious photos of her children bonding with Barbara’s newborn daughter, Cora Georgia.

“The best gift of my life is being your sister. And this year, the most precious is having our babes fall in love,” Jenna wrote. “I don’t know what I did in a past life but having you as a sister is pure magic. @barbara.p.bush you’re a dream.”

Barbara welcomed baby Cora in September. Jenna’s kids, Mila, 8, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2, are clearly in love with their little cousin.

Jenna shared a cute photo of what appears to be her youngest son, Hal, giving his baby cousin a kiss. jennabhager / Instagram

Jenna shared one sweet photo of what looks like Hal cradling Cora’s head and planting a kiss on her cheek.

Jenna's children clearly share a sweet bond with their cousin Cora. jennabhager / Instagram

She also shared a precious pic of what looks like her daughters Poppy and Mila cradling and bonding with their cousin.

Cora is the first child for Barbara and her husband, Craig Coyne. Soon after Cora was born, Jenna shared a sweet Instagram post about the newest addition to the family.

“Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)” she wrote. “I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j.”

Jenna reflected on her milestone birthday in a recent essay for TODAY.

"My birthday is on Thanksgiving this year, which feels appropriate. My mom was in the hospital delivering my sister and me over Thanksgiving," she wrote. "She had hospital turkey and soggy stuffing, but she was fulfilling her greatest dream, her wildest wish: having two healthy babies. She said holding one of us in each of her arms filled her with awe and gratitude. And that's how I feel at 40 — unbelievably grateful."

She continued, "I want to spend the next decade with my own babes in each of my arms, silently counting (or loudly shouting!) my blessings."