Jenna Bush Hager posts sweet tribute for daughter Mila's 5th birthday

Jenna Bush Hager posted a sweet birthday tribute Friday to her firstborn daughter, reflecting on the significant way the young girl changed her life.

“Happiest 5th Birthday to this empathetic, glowing babe that made me a mama,” Jenna wrote in a caption to a photo she posted to Instagram.

“My Mila, everyday with you has been filled with wonder and joy. Named after your grandmothers — you are their graciousness, compassion and wisdom.”

Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager, born April 13, 2013, was the first grandchild for former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura. She was joined two years later by her sister, Poppy Louise.

Both girls stopped by the 4th hour of TODAY recently when mom Jenna sat in for Hoda Kotb and helped anchor the program with Kathie Lee Gifford before a live audience. The animated girls upstaged the grownups, of course, and eventually had to be whisked off stage by their dad, and Jenna’s husband, Henry Hager.

That wasn’t the first time Mila came to the TODAY studio.

Last summer, the girl begged to go to work with her mom until Jenna finally relented and brought her to Studio 1A. Mila behaved like a dream, but her mom admitted there was a reason: “She’s had a lot of lollipops.”

Happy birthday, Mila. May your day be filled with sweetness!