share tweet pin email

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated a historic birthday for her beloved "Gampy," George H.W. Bush, on Tuesday by sharing a sweet moment between the two on Instagram.

"Happiest 94th to our Gamps - the anchor of our family, our compass,'' the TODAY correspondent captioned the photos, one of which showed Bush in his younger years at the family's home in Kennebunkport, Maine. "I’ve loved being with you in your favorite place, by the magnificent sea."

Bush became the first former president in history to reach 94, passing Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, who both lived to be 93. Jimmy Carter will turn 94 on Oct. 1.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link George H.W. Bush leaves hospital, returns home Play Video - 0:28 George H.W. Bush leaves hospital, returns home Play Video - 0:28

The milestone birthday came only four days after the 93rd birthday of former first lady Barbara Bush, which George marked with a heartwarming message about his late wife.

Jenna also posted a picture of her grandfather cutting a cake in memory of her "Ganny" on her birthday.

While Bush won't be skydiving like he did to celebrate his 90th birthday, he at least will get to spend the day with family "by the magnificent sea" at their longtime vacation home.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color George H.W. Bush’s 90th birthday wish: Skydiving Play Video - 5:11 George H.W. Bush’s 90th birthday wish: Skydiving Play Video - 5:11 We apologize, this video has expired.

Bush, who has a form of Parkinson's disease, returned home to Kennebunkport on June 4 after spending a week in the hospital being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. Bush had previously been hospitalized for two weeks in April and early May due to a blood infection following his wife's death.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.