Hello, sunshine! See all Jenna's family photos of their fun this summer

Jenna Bush Hager and her family are having a blast on summer vacation!

Jenna shared seven photos of fun family times with her husband and three children on Instagram Monday, with plenty of summer smiles and time spent enjoying the outdoors.

"Photo dump: LOVING summer so very much," she wrote.

Jenna shared sweet moments with daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 5, and son Hal, who turns 2 next month, whether it was Hal climbing trees or Jenna taking a dip in the lake on a hot day with the girls.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host and her family always know how to have a good time, whether it's on Halloween, Christmas or Easter. She also showed how quickly Hal is growing up with a photo of her little boy and husband Henry Hager in a tribute to Henry for Father's Day last month.

"Look at Hal’s face," Jenna said on TODAY at the time. "That’s how big he smiles.”

“Wait, wait, wait, wait. Wait a minute,” co-host Hoda Kotb said. “That’s not Hal.”

"That’s Hal," Jenna said. "Look at his cute face. He’s a big boy now."

