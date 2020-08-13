Jenna pays tribute to her grandfather in daughter Poppy's birthday post

Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Poppy turns 5 on Thursday and her mom is celebrating by honoring her own grandfather, the late former President George H.W. Bush, after whom Poppy is named.

Jenna shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of the birthday girl, while also paying tribute to Bush.

“Happiest Birthday to our darling Pops! You light up our lives,” Jenna captioned the pictures.

"Like your namesake your kindness amazes and you make us laugh like no one else. How wonderful life is since you’re in our world! Five years of pops!”

Poppy was the former president’s nickname growing up. Jenna, who called him “Gampy,” has said he was moved when he learned that Poppy was named in his honor.

"He was not expecting it, so he cried,'' Jenna said last year on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"And of course, I cry at like Teacher Appreciation Day commercials (so) I'm, like, crying over the baby and (husband) Henry's kind of like wiping the baby's face off because there's like tears in the baby's mouth."

Bush died in 2018 at the age of 94, but he and Poppy did spend time together, including on his birthday in 2017.

"Happy birthday Gamps! Can't wait to celebrate. Pictured here with one lucky girl who is named for our greatest love," Jenna captioned a picture of the two of them three years ago.

Jenna also made sure to give Poppy a shoutout on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday.

"It is a special day in my household because it is also my daughter Poppy's fifth birthday. So, happy birthday to my little Pops. I'm going to be home to you very soon. The birthday fairy — it was me — already left her a little cereal, but I love that girl," she said.