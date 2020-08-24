Jenna Bush Hager is mourning the loss of her father-in-law, John Hager, whom she called "a giant of a man" following his death over the weekend.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared on Instagram Monday that the father of her husband, Henry Hager, died Sunday morning. She posted a series of sweet photos of him with her children.

"We lost my father-in-law, John Hager, Sunday morning," she wrote. "He was a giant of a man - although, I never saw him stand. He lived with polio — paralyzed from the waist down — in a wheel chair, for forty five years. Despite it all he lived life to the fullest — and was compassionate, curious and kind. And boy, will we miss him but as Poppy said: he is in a better place — 'in heaven, out of his wheel-chair and running.'"

Jenna has worked over the years to bring awareness to polio after seeing her father-in-law live with the effects of the disease for decades.

She coordinated with UNICEF and Rotary International in 2016 for a PSA about eradicating the infectious illness, which disabled an average of more than 35,000 people each year in the 1940s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Polio, which is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus that can cause paralysis, has been eradicated in the United States since 1979 thanks to a vaccine but is still a threat in other countries, according to the CDC.

"It’s strong, and like so many that face obstacles in their daily life, he’s overcome it in many ways," Jenna told People about her father-in-law in 2016. "But at the same time, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating effects it has not only on the person but their families. And I just don’t want any child to face what he’s faced."

"Up to 90%" of people infected with polio have no or very mild symptoms that easily go unrecognized, according to the World Health Organization. There is no cure for polio, just treatment to alleviate the symptoms, but it can be prevented through immunization with the vaccine.

"For some people who don’t have access to medication, I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a mom in some of these (Third World) countries," Jenna told People. "It’s really important that we educate, as moms, the importance of vaccinations. With this vaccine, we can eradicate polio! Kids under 5 need to get the vaccine. There’s no cure, but with the vaccine, we can stop this disease."