Jenna celebrates son Hal's 2nd birthday with new pics — and he's so grown up!

It's hard to believe, but Jenna Bush Hager's son, Hal, is already two!

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna host shared a series of sweet photos of the toddler on Monday to celebrate his big day, and we can't believe how big he's getting.

"Happy Birthday to our darling HAL PAL! Your love of your sissy’s, the beach, sitting in cars with daddy, glasses, and all things TRUCKS have provided such light to our lives over the last two years. How wonderful our life is now you’re in the world. 2!!!" the mother of three wrote.

The first photo shows Hal with a big smile on his face as he sits at the beach and feels the sand between his hands. In the second and third shots, the tot beams brightly as he poses for the camera with his mom. Dad Henry Hager also makes an appearance in the slideshow in a darling photo that shows him and Hal sitting in a truck.

Several of Jenna's pals at TODAY took to the comments to share their birthday wishes for Hal, including Savannah Guthrie.

"Dearest Hal, I held you on your first day and have loved you every minute since. You are a gift from above and we love you so," the TODAY co-anchor wrote.

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna contributor Donna Farizan also chimed in: "Happiest golden birthday! 💙💙💙."

During the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Monday, Jenna also discovered that Hal happens to share a birthday with TODAY co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer!

Last month, Jenna shared a photo of her son on Father's Day, and her co-host Hoda Kotb couldn't believe how mature he looked.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait. Wait a minute,” she said after looking at the photo. “That’s not Hal.”

“That’s Hal,” Jenna said. “Look at his cute face. He’s a big boy now.”

Hal, right, was all smiles on Father's Day! TODAY

Last year, Jenna and her family celebrated Hal's first birthday during a visit to her parents' home in Maine, and it was the first time in eight months that former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush got to spend quality time with their grandkids due to the pandemic.

"Happiest Birthday to the baby of our dreams Hal Pal. Life sure is wild and wonderful with you in it," Jenna wrote on Instagram at the time. "Glad we could celebrate early with the ones who love you most."

Related: