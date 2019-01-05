Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: Today.com By Francesca Gariano

What better way to wrap up the year than with some sun and sand?

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager bid adieu to 2018 with a family getaway, getting in some R&R with husband Henry and their two daughters, Mila and Poppy.

“Back to reality but what a beautiful way to say goodbye to 2018 — surrounded by family and love. Here’s to a magical 2019!!!” Jenna wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a slideshow of lovely family photos.

Another snap Jenna shared earlier in the week shows the Hager clan with their toes touching the shore of a glorious beach, watching the final sunset of 2018. This is a tradition for the Hagers, as Jenna explained on-air during a taped New Year's Day broadcast.

"We watch the last sunset of the old year and the first sunrise of the new year, and then usually go to breakfast with my parents," she told her fellow TODAY anchors before joking, "It’s really wild over here in the Hager household!"

"Mila had us each throw a broken shell into the ocean to remember 2018 and make wishes for 2019," Jenna captioned the sweet photo." I thought about the outpouring of love when we needed it most, and memories with (loved) ones who left us this year."

Her words are nod to her late grandparents, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush, who passed away within months of each other in 2018.

"I loved Mila’s game of gratitude and hope so I made a resolution to be more child-like and joyful in 2019!" Jenna's caption continued. "Happiest New Year (PS: thanks so much to the nice lady who took this picture — kindness is everywhere!)"

Cheers to a very magical 2019!