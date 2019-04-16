Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 10, 2019 / Updated April 16, 2019 By Randee Dawn

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are basically like family, and the same could be said for their daughters!

On Tuesday, Hoda announced that she adopted a second child, Hope Catherine, and Jenna revealed she already has the sweetest gifts for Hoda's girls — hand-me-downs from her daughters, Mila, 5, and Poppy, 3.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Marie Kondo helped Jenna clear out Poppy's closet, which resulted in a big basket of cute castoffs for both Hoda's older daughter, Haley Joy, and new baby, Hope.

"We donated tons of clothes, and you know who made out best from all of this?" Jenna told Savannah Guthrie. "Little Haley Joy and pretty soon baby Hope!"

Back in January, we discovered that not only does this practice exist between the co-workers, but that Jenna's younger daughter, Poppy, actually recognized one of her outfits on Hoda's Haley Joy, now 2!

"That's what I love about Jenna," said Hoda back then. "She shows up with a grocery bag, paper, full of — there's like one shoe in there, some clothes."

"Some of it's good!" Jenna asserted. "I love a hand-me-down!"

Well, one of those striped shirts was so good that Hoda put it on Haley Joy, and then filmed her dancing around to "Chinese Boxes" by Kim Richey. She posted that adorable video on Instagram, where mom began watching it and Poppy and Mila heard it.

"They said, 'Oh, I want to see!'" recalled Jenna, when the video started playing. So she showed it to them. "And Poppy goes, 'Poppy's dress!'"

It was one of her old hand-me-downs, a sweet white-and-navy striped shirt with what appears to be pink embroidered flowers on one side.

Mom and Hoda were flabbergasted that Poppy would recognize her own shirt. "How did she remember?" wondered Hoda.

Well, we have one idea: It's a great shirt. "Haley was stylin'," said Hoda.

