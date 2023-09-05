Jenna shares ‘magical’ pics of family trip to France — and her 2 daughters’ favorite memory

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager and her family recently had a "magical" trip to France.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb on their show Sept. 5, Jenna said her mother-in-law took most of the family — aside from 4-year-old son Hal, who stayed home — overseas.

The Hager family traveled to Paris and Normandy on the northwest coast of the country, visiting the historic D-Day beaches and American cemetery.

Jenna and husband Henry Hager's two daughters, Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, were along for the ride, and she was "so impressed" with her girls' curiosity and good behavior.

"Their favorite day was when they visited the American cemetery in Normandy," she proudly told Hoda. "They just thought it was moving, and they could feel it and they never said, 'I'm bored.'"

Jenna then joked that there might have been one day on the trip when she sensed "a little grumpiness."

Hoda asked Jenna how she was able to ensure her daughters appreciated the experience.

"There was a lot of pregame and a lot of teaching of history. Mila read Poppy some books," Jenna said, adding that her daughters knew the trip to Normandy would be meaningful for their grandmother since her father fought in World War II.

"It was once in a lifetime to witness your kids' face — they've never been anywhere, so to witness their face when they saw different culture, it was really incredible," Jenna said.

Upon return to the States, Jenna gave a farewell to the summer season, celebrating with TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie, family and friends.

Savannah shared some stunning sunset shots on Instagram of the adults at the gathering, a group that included her husband, Mike Feldman; Jenna; and Henry.

She captioned the post, “No filter, just fun and friends and a fantastic goodbye to summer,” with a sunset emoji.

Jenna also shared some photos on her Instagram stories from the party to wrap up the summer, as well as various images from the past few months, saying, "goodbye" to "s'mores, pool days, beach days, lemonades and ice cream."