Jenna shares photo of daughter Mila's hilarious reaction to her and Henry's New Year's kiss

Over the holiday break, Jenna Bush Hager says she went out — and made out — for New Year's.

Jenna says going out was fun for her; her husband, Henry Hager; and their three children, Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, but the making-out part left her oldest daughter, Mila, in a state of disgust.

"We got dressed up, I blow-dried my hair, and then if you notice in that photo, Mila is just absolutely repulsed by her parents," Jenna told Hoda Kotb on the fourth hour of TODAY Jan. 2 through laughter. "So that's how we started 2024."

Mila was not impressed by her mom and dad's New Year's kiss. @jennabhager via Instagram

The photo, which Jenna had posted to her Instagram stories, shows Jenna and Henry sharing a smooch while Mila frowns and gives some serious side-eye, as her younger sister, Poppy, looks away."NY kiss, notice Mila," Jenna captioned the hilarious photo.

As another photo popped up on the show of Jenna and Henry standing outside and kissing underneath mistletoe, Jenna said, "Oh, I guess I did make out a lot over New Year's."

Hoda asked what she was doing in the photo, and Jenna shared that mistletoe grows on trees in her native Texas.

"Mistletoe is a weed," Jenna told Hoda. "I put it all over the table and my mom was like, 'You know it's kind of poisonous?' So I just was like, don't eat it."

Mila was all smiles in this family photo. @jennabhager via Instagram

Jenna shared she got her mom, former first lady Laura Bush, a Dyson vacuum for Christmas, though Laura Bush and her husband, former President George W. Bush, had resisted vacuums for awhile.

"They've always swept, and that's the way we do things," Jenna explained. "But every year my kids would spill so much and my dad would be on the ground sweeping it and I'm like, you know what —"

"They need the Dyson," Hoda finished.

Hoda shared she got her mom and her two daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, matching necklaces for Christmas that said "I love you to the moon and back," a phrase Hoda said she reads for her daughters every morning.