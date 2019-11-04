Sign up for our newsletter

Happy birthday to former first lady Laura Bush!

The matriarch turned 73 Monday, and her daughter — TODAY’s own Jenna Bush Hager — got the party started on Instagram.

“Happiest Birthday to my mama @laurawbush!” Jenna wrote alongside a recent family photo. “Thanks for being our light — and teaching us the adoration of books and cats. No one holds a baby quite like you.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The proof of that last line is right in the pic for all to see. Jenna’s father, former President George W. Bush, looks on at his wife as she cradles Jenna’s 3-month-old son, Hal, in her arms.

The little one couldn't look any cozier.

Hal — or Hal Pal, as Jenna calls him — is joined by his big sisters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4, in the sweet group shot with their grandparents.

Of course, Jenna wasn’t the only member of the family to mark the happy occasion on social media. Her father took to Instagram to share some sentiments of his own.

“Wishing my lovely bride @laurawbush a happy birthday today ... and a happy anniversary tomorrow,” he wrote. “I’m a lucky man.”

That’s right. Just one day after her 73rd birthday, the couple will celebrate their 42nd anniversary. ⠀

And next week, we’ll have something special to celebrate right here at TODAY.

Jenna’s been on maternity leave since giving birth to Hal in August, but next Monday she returns to Studio 1A.

We can’t wait!