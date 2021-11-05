Happy belated birthday to Laura Bush!

On Thursday, the former first lady turned 75, and her daughter Jenna Bush Hager found the perfect way to celebrate.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared several family photos on Instagram, along with a message for the woman who means so much to her.

“Happiest birthday to my beautiful, kind, graceful mama,” she wrote. “I love you so.”

That caption accompanied pics of her mother alongside Jenna’s own children when they were infants, appearing at ease in their grandmother’s lap. The set concludes with a joyful shot of Jenna and her mom high-fiving one another.

The 39-year-old added the hashtag “#wegotitfrommymama” to her post.

Earlier this year, to mark Mother’s Day, Jenna shared another glimpse of her mom alongside a couple of other wee ones — but in the case of that vintage photo, the tots snuggled up close to her sides were Jenna and her twin sister, Barbara.

“My mama taught me love naps cuddled with a cat and a great book,” she wrote alongside the pic. “She taught me to appreciate the little and BIG things in nature (rafting and hiking the Grand Canyon for her 60th was one of my favorite trips!) Her calm and grace and Bob Marley records were the soundtrack of our house.”

And, of course, fans of the former first family had a chance to appreciate yet another photo of Laura Bush beside a bundle of joy recently — one that she shared to her own Instagram account.

Just last month, she posted a shot of herself and her husband, former President George W. Bush, with their newborn grandchild, Barbara’s daughter, Cora Georgia Coyne.

As for Thursday's celebration on social media, the George W. Bush Presidential Center also tweeted out a birthday greeting to the woman who clearly has a way with kids.

Happy birthday to Mrs. @laurawbush! This year, we celebrate her commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the world around us, her advocacy for women around the globe, and the sharing of her love of learning with our Nation’s children – making our world a better place. pic.twitter.com/jET9aA5gLA — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) November 4, 2021

