Jenna celebrates Poppy's 6th birthday: 'You came into this world with a roar'

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her daughter Poppy’s sixth birthday Friday with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happiest birthday to the sparkliest, fire-cracker, fierce and feisty six-year-old,” Jenna wrote in the caption, also sharing a slideshow of cute family photos featuring Poppy. “You came into this world with a roar and have added an effervescence to our family ever since. We love you so our Poppy Lou.”

Poppy’s grandmother, former first lady Laura Bush, chimed in with her birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday dearest PoppyLou,” she commented on Jenna’s post.

Jenna, who also shares Mila, 8, and Hal, 2, with her husband, Henry Hager, also revealed on Friday how her younger daughter will be celebrating her special day.

“She’s going to have a couple friends over. It’s going to be hot in New York City, so maybe come over to swim, all outdoors, social distanced, all the things,” Jenna told Willie Geist on the fourth hour of TODAY. “Mila is a party planner, too, in her spare time, and so the party is a butterfly picnic theme, so I’m not sure what that entails.”

“She designed this concept?” Willie asked.

“Mila did, and Mila told Poppy she will enjoy it, and there’s some bossing going on by the big sissy,” Jenna said. “But it’ll be just chill. It’s from 3:30 to 5:30. Two hours, getting it done. But I think it will be a lot of fun.”

Last year, Jenna celebrated Poppy’s fifth birthday with a moving Instagram post honoring Poppy's great-grandfather, the late President George H.W. Bush, after whom she is named. (Poppy was the late president’s nickname growing up.)

“Happiest Birthday to our darling Pops!” Jenna wrote. “You light up our lives. Like your namesake your kindness amazes and you make us laugh like no one else. How wonderful life is since you’re in our world!”

It's a day of birthday celebrations all around for the TODAY family. Savannah Guthrie's daughter, Vale, turned 7 on Friday.

