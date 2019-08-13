As Jenna Bush Hager spends some time with her baby son on maternity leave, she's also celebrating another special August birthday.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host sent sweet birthday wishes on Instagram to her younger daughter, Poppy, who turned 4 on Tuesday, just eight days after the family welcomed baby Hal into the world.

"Happiest fourth birthday to our Poppy!" Jenna wrote. "She’s all personality and humor and light. Uniquely Pops—we can’t imagine life without her!!!"

Poppy also shares her special day with Savannah Guthrie's daughter, Vale, who celebrated turning 5 on Tuesday.

Poppy is named after Jenna's late grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, who died at 94 last year.

While Jenna called her grandfather "Gampy," Poppy was the elder Bush's nickname growing up.

She said on TODAY in May that the former president had shed tears when he heard that she and husband Henry Hager had named their daughter after him.

"He was not expecting it, so he cried,'' Jenna said. "And of course, I cry at like Teacher Appreciation Day commercials (so) I'm, like, crying over the baby and Henry's kind of like wiping the baby's face off because there's like tears in the baby's mouth."

Bush cherished the time he had with Poppy before his deathin November, celebrating his 92nd birthday with his namesake.

Poppy is Jenna's younger daughter behind Mila, 6, and is now a big sister to the first boy in the family.

"Life with Hal is so, so sweet,'' Jenna wrote on Instagram.