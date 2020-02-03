Jenna Bush Hager celebrates 6 months with baby Hal: 'So much joy'

Jenna Bush Hager is still in heaven with baby Hal.

On Sunday, Jenna shared new photos of her son to celebrate his 6 month birthday on Instagram writing, "So grateful for our little Hal who has brought so much joy to our lives in his 6 months on earth."

In her post, Jenna shared heartwarming snaps of Hal being held by his big sister Mila, posing with his family and getting big smooches from his parents.

Jenna and husband Henry welcomed their third child, whose full name is Henry Harold Hager, in August and "life has never been sweeter."

In January, Jenna shared that she "still can't believe he is mine." She posted a series of portraits with her son writing, "I’m in (love) with my little man. Woke up today early just to watch him sleep."

Considering her already early wakeup call, we have to imagine that was one early morning that was well worth it!

Just three months ago, Jenna posted a photo to celebrate three months with Hal and it had plenty of commenters seeing a resemblance to his grandfather, former President George W. Bush.

Dressed in an adorable cardigan, Hal showed off a grin that looked just like his grandpa's.

"He’s already mastered the sly smile and has his mama wrapped around his perfectly, roll-filled thigh," Jenna wrote.

One thing's for sure: This little mama's boy has been surrounded by so much love during his first six months.