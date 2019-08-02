TODAY is wishing Jenna Bush Hager all the best as she heads out on maternity leave!

Jenna announced on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that Friday was her last day before she joins co-anchor Hoda Kotb on maternity leave as she awaits the birth of her third child.

"I just feel overcome with gratitude that we get to expand our family,'' she said. "It's a beautiful time in my life, it's a beautiful time in Hoda's life. ...

"When I come back with a little baby boy in tow, which is gonna be wild and scary and everything magical, it's gonna be great."

Jenna announced in April that she and husband Henry Hager are expecting their third child — giving a baby brother to daughters Mila and Poppy.

Hoda, who wrote Jenna a sweet note for her baby shower earlier in the week, had a special video message for her on Friday.

"JBH, I hope you have the best maternity leave,'' Hoda said. "You are gonna have so much fun playing with your babies and enjoying your time. I hope you treasure every single second of it. You know I've been treasuring every single second of it.

"I can't wait to come back to work and hang with you on the set, but for this moment, you spend time with your children, you live in this moment."

Hoda has been cherishing every minute of her maternity leave with daughters Haley Joy, 2, and baby Hope Catherine since adopting Hope in April.

"I thought about Hoda, who has these beautiful sisters, one for each arm,'' Jenna said. "She's in her 50s, it was something she didn't expect, and so let's let her have her time and enjoy both of those beautiful blessings, and I'm gonna do that, too."

TODAY contributor Maria Shriver and Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist, who was filling in for Hoda, led the TODAY staff in an alcohol-free milk toast to Jenna to send her off in style on Friday.

Her maternity leave comes about four months after she joined Hoda as co-anchor of the fourth hour of TODAY, replacing Kathie Lee Gifford, who said goodbye in April after 11 years on the show.

"To be able to do it with Hoda, to have this special moment together, to create this baby — our show — and then these babies has been a really beautiful moment in our lives,'' Jenna said. "And we appreciate all of you who have supported us throughout it all."