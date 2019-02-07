Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 7, 2019, 3:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Jenna Bush Hager recently returned from a trip to find that her daughters got out some red crayons and decided to show their artistic side.

The bad news is that their scribbles were on some wallpaper in her house.

That left Jenna appealing to her fellow parents on Instagram for help on how to remove the artwork of her budding Picassos.

"Dear Insta world, Returned from a few days traveling to this. Any ideas on how to remove red crayon from wall??? Exhaustedly yours, Jenna," she wrote.

Budding artists Poppy and Mila had a little surprise for Jenna when she got home from a recent trip. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

An exasperated Jenna showed that sometimes with the girls it's not always fun snow days , birthdays with friends, and pajama parties with Savannah Guthrie and her children.

The good news is that getting the walls back to normal only requires a quick parenting hack.

According to experts, the first step toward cleaning up the marks left by Mila, 5, and Poppy, 3, involves getting out the toothpaste.

Since non-gel toothpaste contains mild abrasives like baking soda, it can be used to gently take crayon marks off walls without damaging the paint or the wall itself.

It only takes the following three steps to zap those crayon marks using non-gel toothpaste, a clean toothbrush and a damp cloth. (Note: This trick should work on walls, but it may not work for wallpaper.)

1. Squeeze some non-gel toothpaste on a toothbrush.

2. Gently rub the toothbrush onto the crayon marks. The crayon should start to disappear.

3. Once the crayon is completely gone, wipe the toothpaste away with a clean, damp cloth.

As any parent knows, it's not just the walls that kids may end up wanting to put their artwork on.

Just in case your little Basquiats also decide to leave their crayon marks on clothing, upholstery or the carpet, here are some helpful tips on how to remove them using household items like liquid dish soap, a blow dryer and hydrogen peroxide.

Hope that helps, Jenna!