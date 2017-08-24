Parents

Jena Malone opens up about battling depression as a new mom: 'The struggle is real'

TODAY

Jena Malone knows what it's like to be a new mom battling depression, but the actress is the first to admit she doesn't have all the answers — in fact, she's opening up about her pain in the hopes that she'll feel less alone.

On Wednesday, Malone, who played Johanna Mason in "The Hunger Games" film series, took to Instagram where she revealed she's struggled with depression since she and her husband, Ethan DeLorenzo, welcomed son Ode Mountain in May 2016.

"Motherhood, depression and self-worth. I don't have anything beautiful to say. Except that this struggle is real," the 32-year-old actress wrote next to a blurry photo of herself and her 1-year-old son.

"The sharp edges are too much to hold without compassion," she continued. "I'm struggling with this. Compassion for myself and this moment of growth in my life."

We love you.

A post shared by Jena Malone (@jenamalone) on

The candid star went on to say that she knew many women battle depression during motherhood — and hoped sharing her story would be helpful.

More Pop Culture videos

"I know I am not alone in this," Malone wrote. "I guess I just needed to share, in hopes of being seen and feeling not so very much alone."

The actress, who appeared in 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," has kept a low profile since becoming a mom, save for occasional updates on Instagram and posts on her blog, "Our Mountain Family."

For you I will make my skin impenetrable against the wind and the blackberry bramble. I will let it tear and bleed with grace and strength. I will take your pain and your fear and your skin bruised soft by falls and kiss them over and over again until you find your courage . I can not give you courage. I can only show you mine. You will decide for yourself how you will grow. I can only hold you in my arms for so long until they too become unnecessary to demonstrate what safety is . You will hold the imprint of our life together in your skin. You will lead me to my chair. And carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. You will carry my groceries. You will protect me from the wind and the sharp edges of your heartbreaks. You will be alone in a world full of chaos. It will be your choice who to love, how to love and how to let go of fear. All I can do is show you , my dear boy, what it is to be a human , in the long history of being human , on a planet at the edge of another collapse ,during the fall of an empire convoluted with so much hate. I can only lead by example one step at a time. I can only show you how our history lives in our skin, the good and the bad and the ugly of it. I can only teach you rituals of gratitude and love and hope that the millionth time we greet the sun in awe, it sticks. There's only so much I can do for you until you must do it for yourself. I must let you go, as one day you must let me go. I believe in our story here on earth and here together. I believe in you. And I believe in the oldest thread of revolutionary truth, LOVE. #heatherheyer #magnifytruth #magnifylove #raisingthenextgenerationOfhealers #mothersunite

A post shared by Jena Malone (@jenamalone) on

Earlier this month, the "Donnie Darko" star shared a pic of Ode Mountain's tiny hand and vowed in the caption that she would do her best to show him "what it is to be a human."

"I will take your pain and your fear and your skin bruised soft by falls and kiss them over and over again until you find your courage," wrote the new mom. "I can not give you courage. I can only show you mine."

More: Parents Moms

TOP