Co-parenting after filing for divorce is challenging under the best of circumstances, but actress Jennifer Garner proves time and again that she is determined to make it work between her and her ex, Ben Affleck, for their children.

On Father's Day, Garner acknowledged Affleck in an Instagram post that showed both grace and respect to the father of her three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina Rose, 9, and Samuel, 6.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck," Garner wrote in the caption of a photo of Affleck looking down toward the top of a child's head. She added hashtags wishing him a happy Father's Day.

Garner and Affleck filed for divorce in April of 2016 after 10 years of marriage, but the couple has made a point of spending time together and even going on vacations with their children as a family since their split. "We are definitely a modern family," she told Natalie Morales in 2016.

Affleck has also voiced how important co-parenting their children is to both him and Garner. "If you recognize that you both have the best interest of the kids at heart, it’s quite a special connection," he said in a TODAY interview in 2017. "We’re the only two people in the world who care this much about these three kids."

Garner's Father's Day note to Affleck echoes what she told Vanity fair in 2016 about his ongoing importance in her children's lives and, as a result, hers.

"Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door," she said. "And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you're going to be friends with that person."