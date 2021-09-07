Jed Duggar and wife criticized for insensitive pregnancy announcement joke

Former reality TV star Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and his wife, Katey, are expecting their first child, but the reactions have not all been congratulatory.

Duggar shared the news of Katey's pregnancy Sunday on Instagram.

"She tested positive, but not for Covid," he wrote with a winking emoji alongside a set of photos of the couple sharing an intimate moment. In the pictures, Katey is holding a felt board that reads, "And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring '22."

"Without A Crystal Ball" host Katie Joy called Duggar's post insensitive.

"Arkansas is facing some of the worst with Covid right now due to low vaccination rates," she wrote, referencing the couple's home state. "656,000 Americans have died from Covid since the virus hit 18 months ago."

Followers were quick to chime in with their own reactions.

"Having 2 family members pass from COVID, I find this very tasteless and insensitive," one wrote.

Another shared, "This is so disgusting and insensitive."

In a YouTube announcement video, the couple share that Katey took her pregnancy test in a Walmart bathroom after church.

"We go into the separate bathrooms in Walmart," Katey explains, adding that she had been experiencing cramping and bloating.

"They don't have family bathrooms," Duggar chimes in.

The couple then reveal that they would not have used a family bathroom anyway.

It's not the first time a Duggar has spoken out on the topic of public restrooms. In 2014, family matriarch Michelle Duggar recorded a robocall in the family's home state of Arkansas against inclusive ordinances, which specifically named bathroom discrimination.

"Hello, this is Michelle Duggar. I’m calling to inform you of some shocking news that would affect the safety of Northwest Arkansas women and children," Duggar said in The Washington Post's recording of the call. "The Fayetteville City Council is voting on an ordinance this Tuesday night that would allow men — yes, I said men — to use women’s and girls’ restrooms, locker rooms, showers, sleeping areas and other areas that are designated for females only."

Earlier this year, oldest Duggar, Josh, was charged by indictment in Arkansas for receipt and possession of child pornography. In August 2021, his attorneys argued federal investigators failed to preserve evidence that could assist his defense.

Watch TODAY All Day. Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related: