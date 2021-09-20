Jeannie Mai expecting 1st child with husband, rapper Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is going to be a mom!

The co-host of "The Real" announced Monday during the show's broadcast that she and her husband, rapper Jeezy, are expecting their first child together. The happy news comes just months after the couple suffered a miscarriage.

"I can definitely say that our 'Real' fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!" said Jenkins, 42, as she stood up to show off her baby bump.

"This is like the craziest moment ever ... How’s it looking?" she gushed as she ran her hands over her bump.

Jenkins recalled vowing on the show not so long ago that she'd never have children. That all changed after she married her rapper hubby, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins.

Jeanne Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

"It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, I’d never be a mom," she said.

"And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you," she added, tearing up.

Jeanne Mai Jenkins then thanked her co-hosts for helping her to "evolve."

"I feel like you’ve all individually always told me too, if I wanted to be a mom I’d be an awesome mom," she said..

The official Twitter page for "The Real" shared a video of Jenkins' announcement.

"One of our favorite things about our girl Jeannie is her growth, incredible honesty, and transparency," the show wrote next to the footage. "We’re so excited to officially welcome our fifth co-host, Baby Jenkins! To see how Jeannie first revealed the news to Garcelle, Loni and Adrienne tune in TODAY!"

Jenkins also opened up about her pregnancy to Women's Health, revealing that she and Jeezy, 43, suffered a miscarriage shortly after their March 27 wedding.

The couple, who began dating in 2018, decided a year ago that they wanted to start a family and opted to try in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. "We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time," the former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant explained.

A month before the couple's wedding, Jenkins learned she was pregnant. She miscarried a short time later.

"I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself," said the TV personality. "My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never."

But her relationship with the "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" rapper forced a change of heart.

"Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe ... something I hadn’t felt as a child," she explained.

One week after the couple's wedding, which took place at their Atlanta home, Jenkins learned she was expecting again. "It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan," she said.

While Jenkins thinks being a mom is "the hardest role in the entire world," she knows she can look to her husband, who has three children from previous relationships, for parenting tips.

"He’s an amazing dad," she gushed.