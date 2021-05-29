Jay-Z didn't know how to swim until his 40s. Here's what inspired him to finally learn

Becoming a father over nine years ago forever changed Jay-Z

During an appearance on the most recent episode of LeBron James’ show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max, the 51-year-old rapped talked candidly about being a father of three as well as his commitment to that role in his children's lives.

When asked what it was like being a father to daughters, Jay-Z replied, “It’s amazing, it’s a very grounding thing.”

“I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born," he explained. "There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship."

Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

Jay-Z said the paternal side of him kicked in, and the idea of not being able to save his daughter when she may need him the most petrified him.

"If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought.," he explained. "I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

Later, he talked briefly about his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination back in February, an accomplishment that didn’t quite impress his oldest daughter.

"I got the announcement, I was taking Blue to school, I was like, 'This ain't no celebration,' " he said, joking. "She walked away, I was like, 'Yo, give me a kiss! I'm in the Hall of Fame!' She's like 'Bye dad.'"

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have three children together, including their daughter, Blue Ivy, 9, as well as three-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, who made a rare appearance on their mom's Instagram during a family beach trip in Malibu, California at the end of March.

While Blue Ivy might not have been in the mood to celebrate her dad’s own Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination — and upcoming induction — she did find a way to pay tribute to him earlier this year after snagging a big award herself!

At the Grammy Awards in March, Blue Ivy was able to honor her father after she earned her first Grammy for her work on her mother’s song, “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the second-youngest recipient of a Grammy. On her Instagram, Beyoncé shared a video montage of the award-filled night, including a few shots of her daughter holding her award.

In one of the photos, Blue Ivy can be seen wearing a crown as she drinks out of the trophy, tipped onto its side, through a blue striped straw. This adorable moment not only captured a career milestone but also gave a visual shoutout to Jay-Z after a statement he made years prior at the award show.

In 2014, when Jay-Z won a Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration, he said during his acceptance speech, “I want to tell Blue, ‘Look, daddy got a gold sippy cup for you,'" tilting his award on its side, a moment she would be able to recreate just seven years later.