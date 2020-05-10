Jay Cutler pays sweet tribute to ex Kristin Cavallari despite divorce proceedings

Despite being Kristin Cavallari’s first Mother’s Day after filing for divorce, her husband Jay Cutler still posted a sweet message for the mother-of-three to celebrate the occasion.

The former NFL player posted a photo of Cavallari with their three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, at the beach on his Instagram.

“Happy Mother's day to all the moms,” he captioned the family shot. “These 3 little ones picked a good one.”

The “Very Cavallari” star shared a Mother’s Day message of her own, posting a photo with her two sons and daughter hanging out on the beach.

“Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3,” she wrote in the caption. “Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there.”

After 10 years together and seven years of marriage, Cavallari and Cutler announced that they were divorcing last month in a joint statement. On May 4, they shared that they "have entered into a Permanent Parenting Plan that they attest is in the best interest of their minor children and ask the Court to approve and adopt the same as its Order."

The “Laguna Beach” alum seems to be handling everything OK, celebrating something else big this past week. Her son, Jaxon, turned six-years-old on May 7. The reality star shared a photo embracing her son on Instagram, sharing a sweet message for his big day.

"Happy 6th birthday my little man," she captioned the photo. "Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit. You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel."