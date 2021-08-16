Jason Momoa's children may be his "biggest fans" — but they still can't watch all of their dad's filmography.

While appearing on Australian radio show "Fitzy and Wippa" over the weekend, the "Game of Thrones" star revealed that he was trying to keep his kids away from one of his earliest roles.

One of the biggest things he's hiding is his stint on "Baywatch." Momoa played lifeguard Jason Ioane on the show from 1999 until 2001. He was just 20 at the time: At the time, the actor was rocking short hair and a clean-shaven look, and he didn't have any of his distinctive tattoos.

Momoa, 42, shares children Lola, 14, and son Nakfa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet.

"We don't say the B-word at home. We hide all of that, mate!" Momoa joked. "Never happened, mate! We don't talk about those words. The B-word didn't happen."

"The earlier things in my career, you can't see that," Momoa said, before confirming that his children would be able to see his "new things" like the upcoming sci-fi movie "Dune."

Jason Momoa from 'Baywatch Hawaii' arrives at Seventeen Magazine's 8th Annual Teen Party at Roseland, New York on Oct. 27, 2000. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Actress Pamela Anderson had a very different take. Anderson, who starred on "Baywatch" for five seasons, said that she was looking forward to her kids being able to see her work.

"I'm excited," she said in 2006. "I want my kids to see it and then they'll know how cool their mom is."

For Momoa's children, "Baywatch" isn't the only off-topic show. "Game of Thrones," which Momoa starred on for one season, is also out of the question.

"They're not going to watch 'Game of Thrones' either, even though it's fantastic," Momoa said. "You know, there's stuff that you just ... they can't watch."

Until the pandemic, he and his family didn't have a television in their home, but now, the kids have watched some of their parents' biggest roles, including "The Cosby Show," which Bonet starred in.

"Right now, superheroes and on, we're good," said Momoa, referencing his role as Aquaman in the D.C. comic book movie adaptations. "Aquaman 2" is scheduled to be released in December 2022.

