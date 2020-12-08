'Love, Uncle Aquaman': Jason Momoa gifts young cancer patient life-size trident

Danny Sheehan, 7, went viral in November after a sweet video showed just how much the Massachusetts boy, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor known as pineoblastoma in 2017, loved Aquaman.

Now, Jason Momoa, who played the comic book character in a 2018 blockbuster, has stepped in to make Danny's dreams come true.

The pair first met on a FaceTime call, which Momoa shared on his Instagram page on Nov. 18.

"So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer," Momoa wrote. "I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. ... Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident!"

On a Facebook page dedicated to Danny, a post by his mother, Natalie Sheehan, celebrated the virtual interaction.

"Gratitude. Awe. Disbelief. Amazement. Shock. Holy Cow-ness! And back to unbelievable gratitude," she wrote. "Thank you to (Momoa) for your beyond kind heart. Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever — he can't wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!!"

Sheehan told TODAY Parents that the kindness from Momoa has been extremely meaningful to her son.

"With Danny being 7, he still believes that Aquaman is Aquaman, so for him, he feels braver now," she explained. "I always tell Danny that he's brave to me, and he's my superhero for everything he goes through, but now for him to have developed this quote-unquote 'relationship' with Aquaman, it's given him a sense of bravery, beyond what he had before, and he truly views himself as a friend to a superhero."

Recently, another surprise came for Danny: Momoa shared on Instagram Sunday that several different Aquaman toys, including a life-size golden trident and an Aquaman action figure with a handmade mask, had been gifted to the young fan.

"The mailman came with these gigantic packages, and (Danny's hospice nurse) had to assist me with opening it," Sheehan said, noting that the nurse was just about to leave when the delivery was made. "I walked in to show it to Danny and his eyes got big and he just looked at it and he said, 'No way!' And he was so excited and started giggling and said, 'This is from my main man Aquaman!'"

A final photo in the post showed a note from Momoa to the young fan.

"Can't wait to ride on some dolphins with you Danny!" wrote Momoa, signing the letter "Uncle Aquaman."

"Mahalo to everyone involved and the Sheehan family," Momoa wrote in the post's caption.

Sheehan told TODAY Parents that the gifts had been a complete surprise to her and Danny.

"It was such a great moment, because we had just had his hospice nurse coming in to do his vitals, and so to go from chitchatting with her to playing with Aquaman's trident, it was such a shift," Sheehan continued. "It was really awesome, and Danny was so excited, and it just meant a lot to him, beyond even the gift. It was more that Aquaman was sending him something. That was so special."