E! host Jason Kennedy and his wife, Lauren Scruggs Kennedy, are sharing their IVF journey.

In an Instagram video on Sunday, Kennedy, 39, revealed that he and the model and blogger, 32, are cautiously optimistic.

“Could have twins. Could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one. It’s a whole thing,” Kennedy explained. “But it’s going to be a good process no matter what, we’re committed to believing that.”

Dr. Brian Levine, who is not treating the couple, believes they have every reason to be cautiously hopeful.

"Since IVF was invented the late '70s, we've gained great insight into how to use certain medications to have multiple eggs retrieved. And we've gotten really good at taking the single best embryos to transfer," Levine, practice director of New York City fertility clinic CCRM, told TODAY Parents. "That's why we've seen a dramatic improvement in the outcomes. But it's important to remember, there are no guarantees in life."

During a 2018 appearance on TODAY, Kennedy told Hoda Kotb that he and Lauren were trying to grow their family.

”It's kind of hard to have a baby, we've learned," Kennedy shared. "No rush — when it happens it happens. (But) I feel like I'm ready. We're ready."

A year later, he updated his Instagram followers on their progress.

"In high school they said 'Don't have sex because you'll get pregnant,' among other reasons," Kennedy quipped. "But they never told us how hard it is to get pregnant. God bless, this thing is tricky."

Kennedy and Lauren celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary last month. The couple began dating in 2013, less than two years after Lauren accidentally walked into a spinning airplane propeller, resulting in the loss of her left eye and part of an arm.

“It just shows that through tragedy, there’s always a bright side,” Lauren told TODAY in 2015. “Life is better now, which is crazy.”