Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs expecting 1st child after fertility struggle

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Kennedy are expecting their first child!

The former E! News host and the lifestyle blogger told People they've got a baby on the way after a nearly five-year fertility struggle.

"It's always tough when a doctor tells you you can't have kids naturally and you keep running into complications, but we didn't sit and wallow in that," the father-to-be, 39, told the magazine. "We were really blessed to meet with some amazing doctors and specialists."

The couple, who began their IVF journey earlier this year, added that their path to pregnancy has been filled with its share of bumps.

"The hardest part probably was having four alarms set every day for months taking medicine," Scruggs Kennedy, 32, told People.

"And one time Lauren had to be rushed to the ER because of unbearable pain a few days after the egg retrieval," added Kennedy. "Not to sound cliché, but it really has brought us even closer together because we have never been through this before, and it's been really special supporting each other."

The couple shared their happy news with their Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Next to a short video of Kennedy discovering a positive pregnancy test on a bedside nightstand, he wrote, "Update - PREGNANT! It’s happening and this is how I found out 🥺. So many of you have prayed for us and wished us well on this 4 1/2 year journey. Our hope is that this news encourages anyone going through IVF or any fertility struggle."

"Thanks for caring and always asking for updates, it feels nice to be loved and we love you back," he added.

In the video, Kennedy is seen grinning as he comprehends the pregnancy test's good news. Before long, he and and Scruggs Kennedy share an emotional embrace.

Scruggs Kennedy shared her own video montage on Instagram that began by showing her undergoing an IVF treatment. Next came footage of her on the phone receiving the news that she's pregnant. The clip also included footage shot in a doctor's office, where the couple learn their baby-on-the-way is healthy.

In her caption, Scruggs Kennedy said the pair's fertility journey has made their marriage much "stronger and sweeter."

"🙌🏻 believing the truth that God’s timing is perfect for us to be parents and for this baby to enter the world has made the baby making process incredibly enriching, joyful while challenging at times, fun yet painful at certain moments + has made our marriage even stronger and sweeter!" she wrote.

Scruggs Kennedy, whose parents also did IVF, also thanked the "incredible doctor and nurses" who helped her and her husband realize their parenthood dreams. "it was truly the most special and magical process every step of the way," she wrote.

She added that the couple — and their dog Bennie — were excited about adding "another little nugget" to their family.

Kennedy and Scruggs Kennedy tied the knot in 2014 and began sharing candid moments from their fertility journey on social media earlier this year. In an Instagram selfie video in January, Kennedy revealed that his wife had begun IVF treatments.

During a 2018 appearance on TODAY, Kennedy told Hoda Kotb that he and his wife were trying to expand their family.

”It's kind of hard to have a baby, we've learned," said the TV personality. "No rush — when it happens it happens. (But) I feel like I'm ready. We're ready."

A year later, he shared an update about the couple's progress on Instagram.

"In high school they said 'Don't have sex because you'll get pregnant,' among other reasons," Kennedy said. "But they never told us how hard it is to get pregnant. God bless, this thing is tricky."