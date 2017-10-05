Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen welcome 2nd child — see the adorable pics

share tweet pin email

"American Pie" alum Jason Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, have added to their entourage.

The "I Like You Just the Way I Am" actress/author gave birth Monday to a baby boy, the couple's second son — and Lazlo Biggs already seems a natural for the cameras, judging by Mollen's Instagram posts.

Lazlo Biggs coming in hot! #babybiggs A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

"Lazlo Biggs coming in hot! #babybiggs," the proud mom captioned a photo from their hospital room at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital that she posted on Thursday.

In this pic we were still calling him Sid 2. #babybiggs A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

"Mom, dad and big brother Sid are doing great!" Mollen's rep told TODAY.

Lazlo weighed in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 20 inches long at birth.

Lazlo Biggs. He is amazing and @jennyandteets2 is my hero. Sid and Lazlo and I are so lucky she is our mama/wifey. A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Mollen, 38, was candid in an Instagram post last month about her struggles with "prepartum" depression.

"It's what often happens to expectant moms who are awake in the world," she told her followers at the time.

Mollen and Biggs, 39, announced the pregnancy in April with a very creative (and funny) Instagram post.

This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

“This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo,” Mollen captioned the photo.

Mollen and Biggs, who married in 2008, also have a 3-year-old son, Sid. Congrats to the new parents!