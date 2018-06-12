17 times Jason Biggs nailed fatherhood on Instagram

share tweet pin email

Actor Jason Biggs is hilarious in films like "American Pie" and "Saving Silverman." But in recent years, the 40-year-old dad has a new outlet for his comedy — his Instagram account, where he posts about his sons Sid, 4, and Lazlo, 8 months.

Biggs married actress Jenny Mollen in 2008 and in addition to chronicling his relationship and acting career, the father-of-two is a constant source of truths about parenthood.

Here are some times the funny dad made us laugh — and relate — on Instagram.

Sid is loving his new bunk bed! A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:03am PST

He’s obviously our second child. A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Yo Bleeker Street playground is LIT rn A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

Spring Break ‘18! cc: @girlsgonewild A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Mar 31, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

TV stand. A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Apr 6, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

