17 times Jason Biggs nailed fatherhood on Instagram

Actor Jason Biggs is hilarious in films like "American Pie" and "Saving Silverman." But in recent years, the 40-year-old dad has a new outlet for his comedy — his Instagram account, where he posts about his sons Sid, 4, and Lazlo, 8 months.

Biggs married actress Jenny Mollen in 2008 and in addition to chronicling his relationship and acting career, the father-of-two is a constant source of truths about parenthood.

Here are some times the funny dad made us laugh — and relate — on Instagram.

Sid is loving his new bunk bed!

He’s obviously our second child.

Yo Bleeker Street playground is LIT rn

Alright Sid you can pick out one piece of candy. Only ONE, ok?

First time making pumpkin cookies. I went with the Picasso approach.

On our way to Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash.

Right before he did the ol' "yawning arm stretch cuddle" move. That's my boy.

Spring Break ‘18! cc: @girlsgonewild

Rising up, back on the street. Did his time, took his chances.

TV stand.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen talk about game show 'My Partner Knows Best'

Play Video - 3:48

