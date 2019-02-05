Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 2:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

It's child No. 4 for Jason Aldean!

The "You Make It Easy" country music star, 41, and his wife, Brittany Kerr, welcomed a new daughter, Navy Rome, into the crew on Monday. According to an adorable photo of the sleeping babe he posted on Instagram, she looks "identical to her older brother."

"So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess," he added.

Mom also posted the picture to her Instagram, noting that she was born at 12:45 p.m. and was "7 lbs 12 oz of pure preciousness."

Navy Rome is the second child for Aldean and Kerr; Navy's older brother is Memphis, 1. Aldean is co-raising his daughters Keeley, 15, Kendyl, 11, from his previous marriage.

The older girls love being big sisters, Aldean told Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 CMT Awards in June.

"They love him, the girls are great with him," he said, adding that sometimes if they go looking for Memphis, Kendyl's "got him, changing his diaper."

"It's like a live baby doll for them," added Kerr. "It's like they get to play house."