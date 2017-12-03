Jason Aldean and wife Brittany welcome a baby boy

share tweet pin email

Country star Jason Aldean, 40, rang in December with the most precious gift of all: a healthy baby boy!

The proud dad posted the news on Instagram that Memphis Aldean was born on Friday. It was a bright spot in what the singer called "a rollercoaster ride" of a year, seemingly referencing the mass shooting that took place at his Las Vegas, Nevada, concert in September.

So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean... 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world," Aldean captioned a photo of himself leaning protectively over baby Memphis and wife Brittany Kerr Aldean. "In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it's all about. I can't wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean ... 9lb 5 oz."

Aldean also adorably praised his wife's performance in the delivery room, adding the hashtag "#mamawasarockstar."

She responded in kind on her own post featuring the same sweet photo. "Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging," wrote the lifestyle blogger and makeup artist. "HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!"

My world💙 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

The couple, who married in 2015, announced the pregnancy on Instagram in May.

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

This is their first child together. Aldean also has two daughters — Kendyl, 10, and Keeley, 14 — from a previous marriage. He posted a sweet family photo on Instagram Saturday, introducing them to their new sibling.

Cheering on the Dawgs from the hospital with the newest member of Dawg Nation. #secchampionship #godawgs A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Congratulations to the growing Aldean family!