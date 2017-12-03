Jason Aldean and wife Brittany welcome a baby boy

Country star Jason Aldean, 40, rang in December with the most precious gift of all: a healthy baby boy!
The proud dad posted the news on Instagram that Memphis Aldean was born on Friday. It was a bright spot in what the singer called "a rollercoaster ride" of a year, seemingly referencing the mass shooting that took place at his Las Vegas, Nevada, concert in September.
"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world," Aldean captioned a photo of himself leaning protectively over baby Memphis and wife Brittany Kerr Aldean. "In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it's all about. I can't wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean ... 9lb 5 oz."
Aldean also adorably praised his wife's performance in the delivery room, adding the hashtag "#mamawasarockstar."
She responded in kind on her own post featuring the same sweet photo. "Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging," wrote the lifestyle blogger and makeup artist. "HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!"
The couple, who married in 2015, announced the pregnancy on Instagram in May.
This is their first child together. Aldean also has two daughters — Kendyl, 10, and Keeley, 14 — from a previous marriage. He posted a sweet family photo on Instagram Saturday, introducing them to their new sibling.
Congratulations to the growing Aldean family!