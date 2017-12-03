Parents

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany welcome a baby boy

Country star Jason Aldean, 40, rang in December with the most precious gift of all: a healthy baby boy!

The proud dad posted the news on Instagram that Memphis Aldean was born on Friday. It was a bright spot in what the singer called "a rollercoaster ride" of a year, seemingly referencing the mass shooting that took place at his Las Vegas, Nevada, concert in September.

"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world," Aldean captioned a photo of himself leaning protectively over baby Memphis and wife Brittany Kerr Aldean. "In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it's all about. I can't wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean ... 9lb 5 oz."

Aldean also adorably praised his wife's performance in the delivery room, adding the hashtag "#mamawasarockstar."

She responded in kind on her own post featuring the same sweet photo. "Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging," wrote the lifestyle blogger and makeup artist. "HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!"

My world💙

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

The couple, who married in 2015, announced the pregnancy on Instagram in May.

This is their first child together. Aldean also has two daughters — Kendyl, 10, and Keeley, 14 — from a previous marriage. He posted a sweet family photo on Instagram Saturday, introducing them to their new sibling.

Cheering on the Dawgs from the hospital with the newest member of Dawg Nation. #secchampionship #godawgs

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Congratulations to the growing Aldean family!

