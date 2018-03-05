Jason Aldean's wife takes on mommy-shamers who criticized her for vacationing

share tweet pin email

Brittany Aldean has no time for mommy-shamers.

Aldean, the 30-year-old wife of country superstar Jason Aldean, put busybodies in their place over the weekend with a sharply worded message for those criticizing the new parents for taking a Bahamas vacation.

"Much needed vacay. Just a word of wisdom for all the parent-shamers... Vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time," she wrote next to a pic of her and her hubby embracing at the beach.

It's been an emotional few months for the couple, who welcomed their first son, Memphis Aldean Williams, in December, just when they most needed a tiny bundle of joy.

In January, Jason Aldean opened up during an interview on SiriusXM’s "The Highway" about how the birth of his son helped him heal from the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting that shocked his fans at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

"Within a couple of months, I saw the worst thing you could possibly experience, and then I saw the best thing you could possibly experience, with him being born," he revealed during his radio interview.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter, who has two young daughters from a previous marriage, said Memphis' birth, which came exactly two months after the terrible tragedy, filled him with hope again.

"(Memphis) gave me a reason to look forward to the new year and to get back out there and to do what it is that I love to do," said the star.

While it's too bad people would criticize the couple for enjoying a little tropical downtime, they don't appear to be letting the naysayers spoil their fun.

From the looks of their sunny vacation pics, the Aldeans are having a much-deserved blast.