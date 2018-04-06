Jason Aldean's wife reveals fertility struggles with baby Memphis

share tweet pin email

Brittany Aldean and her hubby, country star Jason Aldean, were filled with joy when they welcomed son Memphis in December.

But their pregnancy journey was one filled with painful obstacles, the new mom now reveals.

During a candid interview on the Babes and Babies podcast, the lifestyle blogger and makeup artist, 30, revealed she and her musician hubby, 41, struggled for a year and a half to get pregnant, finally succeeding with the help of in vitro fertilization.

"The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult," Aldean shared. “It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day.”

Aldean, who was also diagnosed with endometriosis during the emotional journey, revealed the couple considered hiring a surrogate.

"We were thinking about all the options, which is sad because you want to be able to carry your own child, but then you’re thinking, ‘What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I? Why is it not implanting? I don’t understand,'" she said, recalling her frustration.

The IVF process itself was not as easy as they'd hoped, said Aldean, who recalled the pain of learning over and over she still had not become pregnant.

"We would do a transfer, which is basically where they would implant an embryo, and then it wouldn't take. So for a ten-day period, you would think, 'Oh I think I might be pregnant.' They give you a blood test at the end of the ten-day period and you're not," she said. "So in your mind, it's almost like you've had a little bit of a miscarriage, because you expect to be pregnant and you're not. That happened to us multiple times."

Finally, the process worked. Learning she was pregnant, "was the most exciting thing ever, because we had tried for so long."

Now, the pair find themselves talking about baby number two. (Aldean also has two young daughters from a previous marriage.)

“This morning, Memphis was screaming and Jason turned over in bed and was like ‘And you wanna do this again soon?’” she shared, laughing.