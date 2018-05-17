Janet Jackson: 'I am at peace' when I hold my son in my arms

share tweet pin email

As long as she's been in the public eye, Janet Jackson has worn many hats: singer, dancer, choreographer, actress, book author. For the past year and a half, she's taken on a new endeavor — motherhood — and she's embraced the role with wide-open arms.

In a cover story for Billboard, the legendary pop star — who welcomed her first child, Eissa, in 2017 with her now-estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana — spoke about her feelings as a first-time parent and all the positive energy that comes with it.

.@JanetJackson goes deep on her early challenges, upcoming music & the joy of motherhood https://t.co/7X2nBNLjz6 pic.twitter.com/DrsJtrdk1n — billboard (@billboard) May 17, 2018

Jackson, 52, said she's experienced love like no other since her child arrived in her life.

"My son, even in his short 17 months on the planet, has showed me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper. Love is limitless," she told the magazine.

"For someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else. Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world."

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Jackson also opened up about balancing her work life with motherhood, and the source of her constant motivation.

"The drive is in my DNA. I couldn’t lose it if I wanted to, and I don’t. Motivation is something I treasure," she said. "Besides, for all its difficulties, this is the life I love."

Jackson attributes her incredible support system (her team of singers, dancers and musicians), as well as her fans, for bringing her "satisfaction I find nowhere else." She also says she's faced her share of struggles, and believes "smart psychology, vigorous exercise and sincere spirituality" helped her through.

Here's hoping all of Jackson's good vibes endure for years to come!