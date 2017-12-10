Jana Kramer reveals she had a miscarriage: 'I just don't want to feel alone'

share tweet pin email

Country singer Jana Kramer revealed Saturday on Instagram that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

"Today I am 1-3," Kramer, 34, captioned a photo of herself holding an ultrasound photo. "I debated posting this for the exact reason why it's a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not."

The former "One Tree Hill" actress explained that while this isn't her first miscarriage, it's the first time she's chosen to share her experience publicly. "When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait," she wrote. "So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently...and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now."

She hopes to give other women who have miscarried "support and a place to grieve their little one lost," and women who are currently grieving a safe space to care for one another.

"You don’t need to feel alone," she wrote, "and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you...and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too)."

Kramer finished by linking to a post by Kristen Brust on the A Little Bit Fancy blog, writing, "I don’t have all the words to say because I’m knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God, (so) my girlfriend @alittlebitfancy says them for me ... It’s powerful and strong and those who have suffered a loss I truly feel u can heal reading her blog."

This isn't the first time that Kramer, who has a 22-month-old daughter, Jolie Rae, with husband Mike Caussin, has spoken out on behalf of mothers. In June 2016, Kramer fought back against trolls who shamed her for buying pre-made baby food.

Incredibly thankful for a lot of things this year but what I’m most thankful for is my family. Hope everyone has had an amazing day with friends and family. Love from Michigan! A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

Thanks to Kramer for using her voice and offering support to others. We're wishing her healing during this difficult time.