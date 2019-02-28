Get the latest from TODAY

By Gina Vivinetto

Jana Kramer is opening up about feeling "defeated" after suffering a miscarriage one year ago.

In an emotional Instagram post Thursday, the country singer recalled worrying that she and husband Mike Caussin would never have a second child after she had a third miscarriage in February 2018.

Kramer shared her candid story next to a sweet photo of the couple's 3-month-old son, Jace.

"A year ago today, I got the news that I had yet again another miscarriage. It was after an IVF cycle. The embryo was a boy and it was the last embryo we had," Kramer wrote.

"I was devastated. I felt like I failed as a woman, and as a wife. IVF wasn’t an option again because it’s too expensive so I felt defeated," she went on.

Jana Kramer and her husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, pose with their daughter, Jolie Rae, in June 2018.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The former "One Tree Hill" star said she felt "blessed" with their daughter, Jolie Rae, now 3, but felt their family wasn't "complete yet."

"So I prayed. Boy did I pray for you," she wrote, addressing Jace directly.

The "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast host also urged other women hoping for their own rainbow babies to know they aren't alone.

"I know nothing I say will make the yearning or pain any better but if anything know you’re not alone and that I was in the same spot a year ago. I pray you will see your silver lining too," she added.

In June 2018, Kramer announced that she and Caussin were expecting their second child.

"Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited!" she wrote in the caption of a family portrait. "Jolie is going to be a big sister & we're becoming a family of 4!"

On the same day, the singer opened up on her podcast about the anguish of enduring three miscarriages and two chemical losses. "It's been a tough journey," she said.

