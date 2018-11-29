Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

It's a happy day for Jana Kramer and hubby Mike Caussin!

The country singer, 34, and her NFL player hubby, 31, welcomed their second child — a baby boy named Jace — on Thursday. Kramer revealed the news herself on Instagram with a sweet photo of the trio in the delivery room.

"Welcome to the world, Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all of our friends and family ... and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family," she wrote.

"We are so blessed, and a huge thank you to @avawomen for helping us grow our family," she added, along with the hashtags #rainbowbaby and #blessed.

The couple, who renewed their vows last December after a brief period of being separated, also have a daughter, Jolie, 2.

In June, the former "One Tree Hill" star revealed she was expecting her second child after suffering multiple miscarriages.

"Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited!" she captioned a happy family portrait taken by photographer Cameron Premo. "Jolie is going to be a big sister & we're becoming a family of 4!"

On the same day she revealed she was pregnant, Kramer opened up about the anguish of enduring three miscarriages and two chemical losses on her "Whine Down With Jana Kramer" podcast. "It's been a tough journey," she said.

"We have a greater appreciation for the miracle of having a baby because of what we've been through, what you've been through, with miscarriages," Caussin said during the episode. "And I think anyone that's been through that definitely can relate."

Congrats, Jana and Mike, on your beautiful little boy!